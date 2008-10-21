Quinnipiac: Voters mixed on Corzine stimulus package

An economic stimulus package offered by Gov. Jon Corzine received mixed reviews from New Jersey voters in a Quinnipiac University poll released today, with voters split 44% in support and 42% in opposition to a plan that would invest $250 million from state pension funds in community banks to encourage small business loans. But voters support (55%-31%) Corzine’s proposal to use $45 million from the State Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency to help homeowners avoid foreclosure.

“Gov. Jon Corzine’s emergency stimulus package gets mixed reaction from the voters, which is understandable for something so complicated,” said Clay F. Richards, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute. “The good news for the Governor is that it did not get immediate voter rejection – the reaction that greeted his plan to double tolls on the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway to solve the state’s financial problems.”