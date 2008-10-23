Restaurant of the Week(end): Five Points

Top 10 Brunches Worth Getting Out of Bed For, #5
A roomful of bed-heads and bloodshot eyes—it’s got to be the morning after. Giant doors open to a long bar that serves up three types of Bloodies. Chic couples shuffle in, taking tables next to bubbly girl packs gossiping about the night before. The modern farmhouse-in-the-city décor is comforting to those who’ve had a nightlong roll in the hay. The homestead theme continues on the menu, which reads like a locavore’s dream. Farm-fresh eggs come in three packages: basted in a skillet, with a thin layer of fat pairing perfectly with plump sausage links and thick toast; baked with tart tomatillos for huevos rancheros; or poached atop a buttery biscuit with fennel and tomato. Other homey options fill out the menu, like the crock of mac ’n’ cheese, crusty with Vermont cheddar and sizzling as it comes to the table, or a lusty dulce de leche French toast. More carnivorous appetites can settle into basics like the burger, adorned with cheddar and smokehouse bacon, or a basket of buttermilk fried chicken and biscuits. Despite the wholesome fare, a morning-after brunch here feels as sinful as the night before.
31 Great Jones St. (near Lafayette St.); 212-253-5700; fivepointsrestaurant.com