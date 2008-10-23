Vacca, Gerson Say Yes to Extending Term Limits, Avella Laments

Now that an amendment to create a charter revision commission has been defeated and the moment to vote is near, some undecided Council members are announcing how they will vote on extending term limits.

Alan Gerson, who was one of the members behind the amendment, said, “New Yorkers deserve to have a debate about continuity.” He added that he feels he has to vote yes.

Jimmy Vacca, who initially opposed the bill, said he will vote for it, so people (like his mother!) can vote for Michael Bloomberg.

Gale Brewer, who was undecided, said she will vote no.

Tony Avella said during his speech that supporters of the bill, “should be voted out of office for voting for this.”