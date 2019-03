Rockefeller Center is packed with election onlookers watching a red and blue 30 Rock display of the running electoral count.

But two and a half blocks over at News Corp.’s headquarters? Despite Fox’s efforts to be accommodating, the scene was decidedly sedate as of 8:30. While there are enough people to (mostly) fill the 40 or so chairs set up next to a giant projector screen and the four swirling spotlights, the bar was deserted, as was a larger mingling area along 48th Street, and a computer station set up for the occasion.

As for the energy level: low.

When Fox called New Hampshire for Obama, there wasn’t a single “boo” or hand clap from the audience seated by the projector screen.