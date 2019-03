Those rumors that Pamela Anderson would be featured in ads for Vivienne Westwood were correct. Ms. Anderson has reportedly signed a six-figure deal to be the face of the designer’s spring 2009 campaign. [Vogue UK]

Trays of shots replaced birthday cakes at the joint birthday party at Indochine for Julia Restoin Roitfeld and her father Christian Restoin hosted by mother Carine (editor of French Vogue) and brother Vladimir. [WWD]

Tallulah Harlech, daughter of Karl Lagerfeld‘s muse Lady Amanda Harlech, has been cast in a short film for Chanel by the designer. Her mother’s words of advice? “Don’t pout like Keira Knightley.” [WWD]

Intermix, in addition to cutting staff, has cut salaries of all employees–even senior staff–by 18 percent, instead of closing down stores. [FWD]

Michelle Trachtenberg, P.Diddy, Paris Hilton, Bruce Webber, Martha Stewart, and Debbie Harry attended the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in Miami this weekend. [Vogue UK]