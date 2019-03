The phones are ringing off the hook at State Sen. John Adler’s congressional campaign headquarters this morning, with callers offering consoling words to staffers, only to be told that no, actually, Adler won.

While the results are in, some of the political tickers haven’t updated, and still show Medford Mayor Chris Myers with a narrow lead over Adler. While the Courier-Post’s Web site called the race for Adler, it still shows Myers with a 2,000 vote lead.

Adler’s new media consultant, Jay Lassiter, has been fielding many of the calls.

“I am glad that I didn’t party too hard last night since the phones have been ringing all morning with folks who needed a talking down,” he said.

dler (D-Cherry Hill) won the district last night by performing particularly well in Burlington County and Cherry Hill, while keeping Republican Chris Myers’ margin of victory to under 12 percent in Ocean County.

In Burlington County, Adler beat Myers by over 16,000 votes — 79,846 to 63,497. In Adler’s hometown of Cherry Hill – the only Camden County municipality in the district – he beat Myers by a huge margin – 20,077 to 11,322. And in Ocean County, which Republicans were counting on, Myers beat Adler by about11,000 votes — 71,340 to 56,191.

Combined, Adler won 51.6% of the total vote to Myers’ 48.4% — a margin of about 10,000 votes.