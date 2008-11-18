The Afternoon Wrap: Tuesday

In an attempt to lure hesitant customers, Fifth Avenue shops are breaking out the sale signs early this holiday season. [NY Times]

Bowery apartment building vacated after the DOB deems it unfit for habitation. [City Room]

Recession be damned. Mercedes-Benz to build a $220 million flagship showroom in the bottom floors of a yet-to-be-built West Side high-rise. [City Room]

A report from last night’s first public unveiling of the Municipal Art Society’s ImagineConey project. [AYR via Curbed]

While Gowanus upzones, Carroll Gardens may be headed for a downzoning. [Curbed]

Just a week before closing, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center backs out of a deal to purchase a Sutton Place apartment building, losing its $5.7 million deposit in the process. [TRD]

Christian Kings College signs a 10-year lease for the eighth floor of 330 Fifth Avenue. [TRD]

The new Kellogg’s isn’t so new anymore. The ’Burg’s (in)famous dinner says goodbye to its “fancy pants” new chef only a week after the introduction of a revamped menu. [Grub Street via Williamsburg is Dead]

Willets Point businesses begging Councilman Hiram Monserrate for more money to help relocate. [Iron Triangle via Queen’s Crap]

The Hop Devil Grill—a St. Mark’s waterhole shut down last winter for allegedly serving minors—closes again to get a “new look” and a “new concept.” [EV Grieve]