M.T.A. Votes on Doomsday, Paterson Purges Election Investigators

The M.T.A. is expected to approve a draconian budget with hefty fare increases this morning. [AP]
A conservative blogger who was feeling warmly towards David Paterson before yesterday revolts. [Fault Lines]
Here’s something worse than a soda tax: Paterson’s budget would eliminate 21 elections investigators. [POTH]
Neighborhood advocates pushed for more public space at a public meeting on the “Gowanus Green” project. [PMFA]
The Spitzers are sending out a “Hope” themed holiday card. [Liz]
Referring to Caroline Kennedy’s upstate trek, Ben notes, “These rigors have always, perhaps, been a bit overrated — charter jets are wonderful things, and it’s a small price to pay for a ticket to the Senate…” [BS]