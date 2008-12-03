On Tomorrow…

8 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Networking breakfast hosted by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing. Guest speakers include the Honorable Deborah VanAmerongen, Commissioner of the New York State Division of Housing & Community Renewal. The Yale Club, 50 Vanderbilt Avenue, 20th floor. $65 for NYSFAH members; $65 for government or non-profit employees; $165 for non-members. Register online.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Two hundred Manhattan real estate professionals come together to discuss the industry’s challenges as the economy heads into a long-term recession. Hosted by Eric Barron Live. Gotham Comedy Club, 208 West 23rd Street. Free. RSVP required. Email dec4@ericbarronlive.com.

6 p.m. Come out for the National Realty Club Holiday Party. Williams Club, 24 East 39th Street. $90 for members; $125 for non-members; $150 for non-members at the door. Members should register by calling 212-551-1013. Non-members can go to paypal.com to make payments to nationalrealtyclub@gmail.com.

8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The Association of Real Estate Women hosts a breakfast seminar entitled “Outwit the Competition, Outlast a Shrinking Market,” presented by best-selling author Andrea Nierenberg, president of the Nierenberg Group, at the offices of Greenburg Traurig, 200 Park Avenue. Cost for AREW members $15, for non-members $20. Reservations at http://www.arew.org.