Survey: Women Prefer the Internet Over Sex?

A new Intel survey reports that women would rather Tumblr than take a tumble in bed. An online survey of more than 2,000 users last month found that almost half of the women (46 percent) would rather go without sex for two weeks than give up the Internet for that long.

Only 30 percent of the guys surveyed would make the same choice.

The Wall Street Journal (via Silicon Alley Insider) reports that Intel has some obvious goals to show how important the Internet is to all of us—especially during tough economic times. And volunteers for online surveys probably already have unhealthy addictions to the Internet and might make imperfect proxies for all Internet users.

Regardless, as the WSJ reports, those results are pretty unsexy.