BARBARA SIGMUND

Barbara Boggs Sigmund came from a powerful political family. Her father was Hale Boggs, a New Orleans Democrat who served as House Majority Leader until his plane went down in Alaska in 1973. Her mother took his place in Congress, and her sister is Cokie Roberts. A Mercer County Freeholder and later the Mayor of Princeton, and a cancer survivor, Sigmund won 11% in her fourth place finishin the Democratic U.S. Senate primary. She ran for Governor in 1989 but lost the primary to Jim Florio. She died of cancer in 1990.