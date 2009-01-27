Boo! In Shadows, a Man Finds Life in the Dead

Shadows (Senki)

Running time 120 minutes

Written and directed by Milcho Manchevski

Starring Borce Nacev, Sabina Ajrula-Tozija, Vesna Stanojevska

Milcho Manchevski’s Shadows (Senki), from his own screenplay (in Macedonian with English subtitles), addresses the cinema’s eternal obsession with death and ghosts with a more somber treatment than was applied to David Koepp’s much underrated and lightly comic Ghost Town earlier this year. Still, the underlying narrative conceit is strikingly similar in both films in that the protagonist is eventually urged by the ghosts that haunt him to perform an act of closure that will enable them to die in peace.

In the film’s production notes, Mr. Manchevski’s Director’s Statement elaborates on the subject of his very morbid work: “Shadows is a film about sex and death, and a few important things in between. It is an old-fashioned slow-burn of a film. Shadows is in many ways my most personal film to date, a story of what happens if Lady Macbeth had lived today and survived to have a grown-up son. This man, Lazar Perkov (Borce Nacev), would try to come to terms with her overbearing presence and her transgressions of the past.

“It is scary, but it offers no cheap thrills, sound bites nor easy solutions. It is about a man trying to have a dialogue with the dead, and becoming more alive for that experience.”

The story begins with Lazar living the idyllic existence that goes with a seemingly successful career as a hospital doctor, with a beautiful wife and handsome little boy, and an imposing mansion. In fact, he’s called “Lucky” by all his friends and acquaintances. Nonetheless, he remains perpetually insecure as the son of an iron-willed mother, Dr. Vera Perkova (Sabina Ajrula-Tozija), a world-famous physician who has risen from obscurity to renown by removing all obstacles to her ascent, whether from the living or the dead.

One day while driving home from the hospital, Lazar is involved in a messy multi-car accident. He is removed from the massive wreckage miraculously alive. From that moment on, Lazar’s life begins to change. He begins to encounter strange beings who seem to have known him all his life. These include a very old woman who cleans his apartment without being asked or paid. When he confronts her for an explanation, she responds in an ancient Macedonian dialect last spoken in Lazar’s childhood village. When he visits a noted doctor and linguist to seek a translation for the words the old crone has spoken and Lazar has written down, he is told by the “secretary” that the linguist has gone abroad to a conference, and that she has become, in turn, the linguist’s mistress and then his wife. Yet she immediately begins flirting with Lazar in a knowing manner, as if she has known him before, and knows all his secrets. The young woman tells Lazar that her name is Menka (Vesna Stanojevska), but a day later, when Lazar visits the office and finds the linguist, he does not see Menka. Lazar is even more confused when the linguist tells him that his own wife in the picture on his desk died three years ago, and he has never heard of anyone called Menka.

Still, Menka keeps popping up everywhere Lazar goes, and they finally get around to making passionate love. By this time, we have been made aware that Lazar’s wife is having an affair with another man, and Lazar’s little boy is mysteriously hostile to Lazar. Gradually, Lazar comes to realize that the various individuals he keeps meeting in both public and private places are visitors from the land of the dead. Indeed, there is in Macedonia a Feast of the Dead holiday, at which villager and townsperson and urban dweller alike gather to honor the dead by leaving food and drink at the grave sites so that the dead won’t go hungry and thirsty when they return to earth.

Finally, Lazar is placed in a position where he must choose between life and death. He chooses life, though his own life has become fuller and richer by his experiences with the dead.

Mr. Manchevski was born in 1959 in Skopje, Macedonia, but he has lived, studied and worked in the United States since leaving his homeland shortly after he graduated from high school. He now teaches film and directing and heads the film directing department at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts graduate department. Still, he has returned to Macedonia to shoot his films, including Shadows in 2007, and his two previous features, Dust (2001) and Before the Rain (1994). His two very attractive leads, Mr. Nacev and Ms. Stanojevska, were picked out of a pool of aspirants in Macedonia and its neighboring countries. Actually, they are so arresting together that it is truly unearthly.

