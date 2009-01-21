Paterson Says Three Days, Schumer Says the Hillary Comparison Was Just ‘Hyperbole’

WASHINGTON–Even at a black tie ball where President Barack Obama and his wife danced to celebrate his historic inauguration, New York’s most frustrating political parlor game continued to take center stage.

“I think I’ve got an idea,” said Governor David Paterson.

He was responding to questions from reporters about whether he had decided on a replacement for Hillary Clinton in the Senate as he swept through the Mid-Atlantic Ball on Tuesday night.

“I think we’ll probably make it in about three days,” he said of his announcement, adding that the person was someone who “enjoyed the inauguration today immensely.” Paterson also confirmed reports that he had interviewed Byron Brown, the mayor of Buffalo and a candidate for the job, earlier that day.

