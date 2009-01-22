Report: Kennedy Dropping Out

The New York Post is reporting that Caroline Kennedy has withdrawn her name from consideration for Hillary Clinton’s Senate seat after learning that Governor David Paterson wasn’t going to choose her. The governor had said that he planned to name Clinton’s replacement on Friday or Saturday this week.

Kennedy has yet to put out a statement about her status, and a member of the Kennedy family I reached on the phone shortly before the Post put up the report (I was attempting to confirm the same rumor, which rapidly made the rounds this evening) claimed not to have heard anything from her or her staff about dropping out. Her consulting firm, Knickerbocker SKD, is declining to comment.

Her withdrawal would bring to a close what can only be called an ungainly foray into politics that began about a month ago, when she hired Democratic consultant Josh Isay to launch something akin to a formal bid to be named to serve out the remainder of now-Secretary of State Clinton’s unfinished term.

Everything went wrong. She was criticized in the press for a lack of access during her initial public rollout, and she subsequently granted a series of interviews for which she seemed ill-prepared. Her poll numbers tanked relative to the other well-known prospective appointee Andrew Cuomo, even as David Paterson seemed to chafe at the impression that he was being pressured to pick her.

If Paterson indeed made up his mind to go in another direction — despite the fact that Kennedy’s had approval of powerful members of the Democratic Senate establishment, including majority leader Harry Reid (explicitly) and Chuck Schumer (tacitly), and the fact that there is no obvious choice for the seat among the alternatives — the presumption will be that it was her performance and her strategy that sealed her fate.

UPDATE: The Times cites “a person told of her decision” with a different explanation: that Kennedy withdrew her name in a call today to David Paterson, despite believing that she would be picked, out of concern that she would not be able to become a senator and still have time to cope with the worsening condition of her uncle, Ted Kennedy.

UPDATE: And now, a report of a possible “miscommunication.”

UPDATE: Representative Greg Meeks told me, “I did some checking. Everybody that I checked with that was credible said it was not true. And the folks that I talked to at the governor’s office, that I trust, told me that it’s not true.” Other sources tell me it is true. One well-placed Democrat told me that two members of New York’s congressional delegation guaranteed that she was out.