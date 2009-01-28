Senate Press Office Flip

ALBANY—The latest swap in the State Senate office shuffle: the press offices.

Austin Shafran, press secretary for Majority Leader Malcolm Smith, said the Democrats will be moving into the old suite occupied by John McArdle, the longtime Republican press hand. While some Republicans have been downsizing and packing for a while – some since before the majority flipped – the actual news was disseminated to McArdle this morning, according to a Senate Republican source. They were told to be out by Friday. Both suites are on the Capitol’s third floor.

The source said the Democrats had looked at the office and were initially unimpressed, but changed their tune after Dean Skelos ripped Smith and David Paterson (and Smith) yesterday.

“Suddenly, everything changed,” the source said.

Shafran said the move has been in the works since last week, when his own press shop moved to temporary space. He said that was “prima facie evidence that one thing had nothing to do with the other.”