Thompson Leaps Into Mayor’s Race. Officially, Really.

One day after losing a lawsuit to overturn Michael Bloomberg’s extension of term limits, City Comptroller Bill Thompson filed paperwork with the Campaign Finance Board to declare, officially, that he’s running for mayor, according to a Thompson aide.

“This puts all doubt to rest. Bill Thompson is running for mayor,” said the aide, who also said Thompson’s latest financial filing will show he’s raised about $6.1 million for the race.

A spokesman for the C.F.B. confirmed that Thompson’s status has changed. Prior to today, Thompson’s paperwork indicated he was running for an unspecified office, and accepting contributions within the limits for a candidate for citywide office

The C.F.B. spokesman said the deadline for such changes is June 10.