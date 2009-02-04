Drewniak practices what he preaches

No one is going to question the testicular fortitude of Michael Drewniak, the spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office and a registered Democrat. He took a short leave from his job with the Justice Department today to attend, on his own time, the campaign kickoff of his former boss, Christopher Christie, for the Republican nomination for Governor.

Maybe Drewniak, a former newspaper reporter who has worked for federal prosecutors from both parties, wanted to see how Christie handled himself as he embarks on a new career. Or perhaps Drewniak just wanted to make a point after First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michele Brown was criticized for attending a social gathering-turned-campaign meeting at Christie’s home two Sundays ago.

“We are not required to act like cloistered drones when it comes to the political process and, with some obvious restrictions, we are allowed to associate with and support campaigns and make political contributions if we so choose — just like all Americans,” Drewniak told PolitickerNJ.com this week.