Fair Haven mayor is considering challenge to Holt

Fair Haven Mayor Michael Halfacre is considering a bid for Congress against Democrat Rush Holt in 2010 and spent some time on last week’s Chamber of Commerce trip to Washington making some early fundraising connections. Holt is a heavy favorite to win a seventh term, but in a hypothetical situation where President Barack Obama’s approval ratings during his midterm election were in decline, New Jersey 12 is the type of district that could be on the bubble of competitiveness.

Holt, 60, was elected to Congress in 1998 in a 51%-48% upset victory that took advantage of incumbent Michael Pappas’ weaknesses. He defied pundits two years later by holding the seat against former U.S. Rep. Dick Zimmer, winning by just 651 votes. Boosted by some adjustments to his district after the 2000 Census, Holt won 61% against former N.J. Secretary of State DeForest “Buster” Soaries in 2002, 59% against GOP activist Bill Spadea in 2004, 65% against former Helmetta Councilman Joseph Sinagra in 2006, and 62% against Holmdel Deputy Mayor Alan Bateman in 2008.

The 42-year-old Republican served as a Councilman and school board member before becoming Mayor in 2007. He also served as Attorney for the Fair Haven Board of Education and as a municipal prosecutor and public defender in three Monmouth County municipalities. He was an associate in the law offices of Lawrence Bathgate, a former Republican National Committee Finance Chairman.