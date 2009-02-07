Fisher’s departure opens chairmanship for Albano

The departure of Douglas Fisher from the Legislature will mean Speaker Joseph Roberts will need to appoint a new Chairman of the Assembly Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. There’s a good chance that Nelson Albano, a two-term Assemblyman from Vineland, will get the job. Albano, one of a handful of Democrats from politically competitive districts, is expected to face a tough re-election campaign this year without the benefit of popular State Sen. Jefferson Van Drew (D-Dennis) at the top of the ticket.

The committee only has three Democratic seats: Fisher, Albano, and Herbert Conaway (D-Delanco), who is unlikely to give up his Health and Senior Services chairmanship to take Agriculture.