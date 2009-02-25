Ken Mitchell has declared victory in a special Council election on State Island, but a spokesman for his nearest opponent, Debi Rose, predicted that she’d prevail after all the votes are counted.
Unofficial results from the city’s Board of Elections have Mitchell with 4,128 votes, and Rose with 4,037 – a difference of 97.
Not counted are 395 absentee ballots, according to a Board of Elections spokeswoman.
An official count of the ballots (which were all paper) is set to begin next Wednesday at the B.O.E. office on Staten Island.
Slightly different vote numbers that appeared in the Staten Island Advance were attributed to the Associated Press.
In Staten Island Council Race, Rose Insists She’ll Previal
