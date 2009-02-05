New York’s Stimulus Take: At Least $41 B.

The folks at the Center for American Progress have done a state-by-state breakdown of the stimulus package making its way through Congress.

New York State’s take: more than $41 billion.

The bill, passed by the House but not yet through the Senate, is still very much a work in progress. Based on the House bill, the CAP estimates that New York would receive $41.3 billion of the $522 billion or so going to states. Based on the Senate bill as of Monday (some changes have been made since), New York would receive $45.3 billion, which is 7.8 percent of the total $577 billion going to states.

Some selected specifics from the House bill:

$1.35 billion for highway infrastructure $1.07 billion for transit capital $1.2 billion for Title 1 education grants $1.3 billion for school modernization and repair $1.1 billion for unemployment benefits extension $1.3 billion for food stamps $3.9 billion in state fiscal stabilization fund $12.6 billion in Medicaid funding

And some selected specifics from the Senate bill, as of Monday: