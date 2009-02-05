New York’s Stimulus Take: At Least $41 B.

The folks at the Center for American Progress have done a state-by-state breakdown of the stimulus package making its way through Congress.
New York State’s take: more than $41 billion.
The bill, passed by the House but not yet through the Senate, is still very much a work in progress. Based on the House bill, the CAP estimates that New York would receive $41.3 billion of the $522 billion or so going to states. Based on the Senate bill as of Monday (some changes have been made since), New York would receive $45.3 billion, which is 7.8 percent of the total $577 billion going to states.
Some selected specifics from the House bill:
$1.35 billion for highway infrastructure
$1.07 billion for transit capital
$1.2 billion for Title 1 education grants
$1.3 billion for school modernization and repair
$1.1 billion for unemployment benefits extension
$1.3 billion for food stamps
$3.9 billion in state fiscal stabilization fund
$12.6 billion in Medicaid funding
And some selected specifics from the Senate bill, as of Monday:
$554.5 million for public housing capital funds
$1.2 billion for mass transit
$1.2 billion for highways
$1.46 billion for school modernization and repair
$216 million for higher education modernization and repair
$3.9 billion for state fiscal stabilization
$1.2 billion for unemployment benefits extension