Weekend in Review: Stimulus Exceeds Expectation, Fussing Over Paterson’s ‘Porn Tax’



New York is getting $24.6 billion from the federal stimulus–more than originally expected.

Mike McMahon gushed about it to The Brooklyn Paper.

The mayor of Rochester says the city needs a lobbyist again.

The total sum of unpaid tickets, fees and fines could close New York City‘s budget gap.

The normally reticent Michelle Paige Paterson is publicly defending her husband’s administration.

The Times picks the story about gay men who appear to have been unfairly set up for arrest by the NYPD.

Irene Liu debunks some of the accusations flying in the 20th Congressional District.

NBC calls Kirtsten Gillibrand’s opposition to a bill she once sponsored a “flip flop,” but she says Michael Bloomberg convinced her she had been wrong. (Via SC)

Gillibrand couldn’t make it to her Albany-area fund-raiser, so the Democratic candidate for her House seat entertained guests instead.

Her Chinese language skills are winning over voters.

Gillibrand appeared with Paul Tonko to endorse Scott Murphy.

Murphy suffers from a lack of exposure, while Tedisco’s campaign runs the risk of being associated with too many tainted Republicans.

Plans to renovate the home of Michael Bloomberg‘s charitable foundation are, for some reason, not public.

The administration won’t release emails from a former commissioner who resigned amid allegations of sexually harassing his secretary [2nd item].

Paterson’s download tax would also apply to pornography, which has conservatives in an uproar.

The NYPD is training for a Mumbai-like situation, which is exactly what they should be preparing for, according to a New York Times op-ed.

The city is paying enormous sums in overtime to some workers.

A group that does not want Willets Point redeveloped suggests Bloomberg use the $400 million somewhere else.

Community opposition to Marty Markowitz’s new Coney Island amphitheater is growing.

The company that has been indicted for faking concrete tests at Yankee Stadium, Ground Zero and elsewhere has had its license restored because suspending it violated a presumption of innocence. The city is appealing.

Barack Obama is not fulfilling a campaign pledge to put bills online for five days before signing them, because he says the stimulus bill is too urgent.

Outside of Washington, Obama is still very popular.

As it turns out, Rod Blagojevich-appointed Roland Burris was approached about money around the time of the Senate appointment.

It should come as no surprise that Hillary Clinton will not play second fiddle.