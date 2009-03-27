Times’ Jacques Steinberg Leaves Media Desk for Education Beat

The New York Times’ Jacques Steinberg is leaving the TV beat for the paper’s national desk, where he’ll cover education. He’ll be doing digital stuff, and will run a blog called The Choice.

The paper’s TV beat is strong enough to sustain the loss—wunderkind Brian Stelter can easily take up his duties along with the paper’s longtime TV maven, Bill Carter—and the paper’s education beat can really use the help.

Last October, at The Times‘ state of the newsroom get-together, Throw Stuff at Bill, Mr. Keller admitted, “When we went through that excruciating exercise to figure out how to lose 100 jobs in the newsroom, we decided we could come down a little bit on the education department.” It rankled one staffer, who wondered why the education department had been essentially wiped away, but Mr. Keller reminded her that it’s still a priority for two desks—national and Metro.

Since he’ll be doing a primarily digital gig now, his announcement memo is written by national editor Suzanne Daley and digital editor Jon Landman.

