ALBANY—Before the Assembly went into budget mode, the Codes Committee met and advanced two bills.
The first, the Dignity for All Students Act had only one dissenter—Assemblyman Dave Townsend—after sponsor Danny O’Donnell amended it to explicitly prevent bullying by weight.
“I’m hoping to get a unanimous vote,” O’Donnell told me on the chamber floor.
Assemblyman Vito Lopez’s bill to extend the statute of limitations for sex-abuse victims was also voted out of committee today; it was previously laid aside on March 17.
That day, the committee instead advanced a bill that could open the door to more lawsuits because of a clause that allows a window for filing suits currently outside the statute of limitations.
Lopez Sex-Abuse Bill, O’Donnell Anti-Bullying Bill Both Advance
