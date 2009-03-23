Milgram indicts Cohen’s campaign treasurer

Attorney General Anne Milgram today charged former Assemblyman Neil Cohen’s campaign treasurer with stealing money from his election fund to use for personal expenses.

Milgram indicted Rosemary McClave, 66, a Hillside Democratic activist who works as the Borough of Teterboro’s (population 18 as of the 2000 census) chief financial officer, for allegedly writing $5,562.54 in checks to herself (payable to American Express) that were purportedly meant to reimburse campaign expenses. But Milgram charged that McClave never put any campaign expenses on the credit card, instead using it to buy clothing from QVC and toys.

Cohen, for his part, was indicted by Milgram in December on child pornography charges. He resigned last summer after his the legislators he shares an office with, state Sen. Ray Lesniak (D-Elizabeth) and Assemblyman Joseph Cryan (D-Union) reported him to the Attorney General’s after a staffer found pornographic images of what appeared to be an underage girl printed out from his legislative office computer.