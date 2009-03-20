“People say you’re going to hurt me. Yes,” said Michael Bloomberg during his radio show this morning, referring to proposed health care cuts.
Bloomberg disagrees with Andrew Cuomo’s handling of A.I.G. bonuses.
“If you work in the private sector, I don’t think that your salaries and bonuses should be in the public domain,” Bloomberg said.
The New York Post editorial board says Cuomo’s work on bonuses have benefited the public but asks: “does he know where to draw the line?”
“You couldn’t make this stuff up,” Cuomo said of the charges.
Morning Read: A.I.G. Madness, Spitzer’s Return
