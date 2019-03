The Observer has learned that the 31-year-old independent newspaper, The Brooklyn Paper, has been purchased by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation.

The Brooklyn Paper‘s editor (and onetime Observer profile subject) Gersh Kuntzman and its publisher Celia Weintrob confirmed the news.

“We’re very excited,” said Mr. Kuntzman in an interview.

He said that he has not yet spoken to Mr. Murdoch, but he has had conversations with people from News Corp.

“They don’t want the product to change,” said Mr. Kuntzman. “And they love the product. And the product is fantastic.”

