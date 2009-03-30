Thigpen backs incumbents in 28th District

As expected, Essex County Democratic Committee Chairman Phil Thigpen awarded the line in the 28th District to the incumbents: Assemblyman Ralph Caputo (D-Belleville) and Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker (D-Newark), according to party sources close to the chairman.

Insiders had said as recently as yesterday that the chairman would decide accordingly, in spite of attempts by former Assemblyman Craig Stanley (D-Newark) to secure the party’s backing.

Stanley could not immediately be reached for comment.