Aurelia Greene Leaving the Assembly for a Job in Borough Hall

Ruben Diaz Jr.’s campaign for borough president announced that Assemblywoman Aurelia Greene has agreed to resign from office and take the job of deputy borough president in the Diaz administration.

A spokesperson for Greene was not immediately available for comment.

Diaz is facing an uncompetitive special election on April 21 to fill the remainder of Adolfo Carrion’s term.

Greene has been in the Assembly since 1982, and was a key backer, along with Diaz, in the coup that installed the new Bronx Democratic County Leader, Carl Heastie. No longer commuting to Albany is, it seems, to be one of her rewards.

In a public statement, Diaz Jr. said, “Aurelia Greene will be an outstanding Deputy Borough President. Her leadership and experience in meeting the diverse needs of Bronx communities will be an invaluable asset as we work together to improve the quality of life for the people of our great Borough.”