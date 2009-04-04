Democrats pick Jersey City cop for Assembly seat

Charles Mainor, a 42-year-old Jersey City police detective, appears headed for the State Assembly. He has emerged as the likely candidate of the Hudson County Democratic Organization in the 31st district, where Assemblyman L. Harvey Smith (D-Jersey City) is giving up his seat to run for Mayor. He is expected to run with Assemblyman Anthony Chiappone (D-Bayonne), who has cut a deal with Democrats to keep his seat. Mainor’s chief advocates were State Sen. Sandra Bolden Cunningham and longtime Democratic insider Joseph Cardwell, but Democrats say he has a solid relationship with the Mayor of Jersey City, Jerramiah Healy. Sources say Mainor got the nod over Oren Dabney, who runs the Jersey City Incinerator Authority.