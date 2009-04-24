FYI: John Catsimatidis Is Still Exploring a Run for Mayor

Remember John Catsimatidis, the poor (well, definitely not poor, actually) guy who was supposed to be the Republican candidate for mayor this year, only to lose out when Michael Bloomberg decided he was going to need to borrow the Republican line again this year after all?

After some pretty elaborate drama, Bloomberg was publicly endorsed by three of the city’s five Republican county chairmen, which, barring a reversal, is enough for him to be allowed to run in their parties mayoral primary. The Catsimatidis campaign had been saying all along that it would not be rushed into announcing a decision about whether or not he was running, but–tellingly, we thought–wouldn’t say anything about running if Bloomberg got the line.

We have heard little from him in recent days. So has he officially pulled the plug?

Officially, it turns out, the answer is still no.

Catsimatidis spokesman Rob Ryan gave me the following answer: “In August, John Catsimatidis formed an exploratory committee to examine the viability of running for mayor. That process continues.” Which is somewhat dialed back from the campaign’s line back when Bloomberg first began courting Republicans.

Maybe they’re waiting to see what happens in Albany with the term-limits extension that Bloomberg passed.

A spokesman at the city Campaign Finance Board said they have not received any indication from Catsimatidis that he’s closing down his campaign committee, which he’s funding himself.