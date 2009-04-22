ALBANY—The State Senate has distributed a draft copy of its M.T.A. bailout bill, and a spokesman said staffers plan to introduce it later today.
I obtained a copy early, and one thing that jumped out as an extra detail above the framework revealed Monday is the exact structure of the payroll tax: It will be 34 cents per hundred dollars of payroll for New York, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Rockland counties, and 25 cents for Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties.
On Monday, spokesman Austin Shafran only said it would be “graduated.”
It’s unclear whether there are 32 votes for the bill in the chamber.
In Senate M.T.A. Plan, Three Counties Pay Lower Business Tax
