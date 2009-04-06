In Somerset, a huge loss for Florio

Some Republican insiders say the ultra narrow three-vote victory by Patrick Scaglione in the race for Somerset County Freeholder could be a harbinger of growing dissatisfaction with his GOP Chairman Dale Florio. Florio had “worked his ass off,” as one party-leader described it, seeking votes for Bernards Township Committeeman John Carpenter. At the Republican convention last Thursday, Scaglione, a veteran Bridgewater Councilman, and Carpenter were tied after the third ballot. Usually County Chairmen get their way when it comes to picking Freeholder candidates.

Scaglione’s win shifts some of the perceived power in Somerset County politics away from Florio and his business partner, GOP Finance Chairman Al Gaburo, and more toward Assembly Republican Conference Leader Peter Biondi, who backed Scaglione and helped deliver votes from his hometown, Hillsborough. A high-ranking Bridgewater Republican leader said Biondi would decide the nomination, and he did.