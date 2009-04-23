Kirwan: ‘RACC Tried to Do the Right Thing By Me’

ALBANY—In light of news this morning that former Minority Leader Jim Tedisco authorized the appropriation of more than $32,000 in campaign money to pay top aide Bill Sherman’s legal bills, I called Tom Kirwan, a Republican who lost his re-election bid in the Assembly last fall, to ask if it was an appropriate use of funds.

“At first blush, it doesn’t seem to be. But this is the first I heard about it,” Kirwan, now retired, said. He said that his loss wasn’t the fault of the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee, but rather his own read on the state of affairs in his district.

“They had put money aside for my campaign. RACC tried to do the right thing by me,” he said. “I was supremely confident that I couldn’t lose, which goes to show what an expert you’re talking to.”

I e-mailed Bill Sherman seeking comment. Joshua Fitzpatrick, an Assembly Republican staffer, sent along this statement from Minority Leader Brian Kolb. It puts some distance between him and Tedisco.