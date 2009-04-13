Manzo fields Assembly candidates in 31st

The Jersey City mayoral campaign has spilled into a legislative race.

Former Assemblyman Louis Manzo, who is running for mayor in Jersey City’s non-partisan election, has fielded two Assembly candidates to run in District 31, which he used to represent.

Ronnie Meadows, a former Hudson County freeholder candidate, and Monique Snow, a paralegal, are bracketed together with the same slogan Manzo is using for his mayoral campaign: “Change to Believe in.”

Meadows and Snow are challenging Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO) backed incumbent Anthony Chiappone and Jersey City police detective Charles Mainor, who replaces incumbent L. Harvey Smith on the ballot. Smith is also running for mayor.

Healy has chaired the HCDO since 2007.

“There’s been a cry out for all the crime and gang violence. People are tired of people who go along and get along with the mayor of Jersey City,” said Manzo. “People want to speak out about the problems that are being created by Mayor Healy, esp. in that legislative district.”

Manzo will not share a ballot with his assembly candidates. The mayoral election will be held in May, with a possible runoff in June – one week after the gubernatorial and legislative primaries.