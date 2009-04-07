Michael Bloomberg’s campaign paid for a phone “survey” that recipients suspect was intended to spread negative information about Anthony Weiner. Bloomberg campaign spokesman Howard Wolfson declined to provide me with a script of the call.
A blogger in Bay Ridge wonders if those calls are overkill.
There’s no comments section on Bloomberg’s campaign blog.
Bill Clinton and Charlie Rangel were just being polite yesterday, said a spokesman for Bloomberg rival Bill Thompson.
“Not frequently, not long in the grand context of my life,” is what Eliot Spitzer said when asked how long he patronized prostitutes.
Spitzer mentioned the word “gremlins” in his explanation, which the Post really made the most of.
Morning Read: Bloomberg Goes After Weiner, Spitzer With Lauer
