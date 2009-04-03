As Michael Bloomberg spoke about education reform yesterday at an event in midtown, Al Sharpton was sitting next to him, nodding along.
But don’t get the wrong idea.
“I’ve endorsed Bill Thompson and I will be working hard for Bill Thompson,” Sharpton said in a brief interview after the event hosted by his group, the National Action Network.
Sharpton disputed the notion that, even in an election year, there was anything to read into the image of him appearing next to Bloomberg. “Anybody who says that is just looking to say something that is not true,” said Sharpton.
In today’s New York Times story, Sharpton acknowledged that “there isn’t that hostility” that previously existed between City Hall and the black community during the Koch era, which led to the election of David Dinkins, an African American.
Sharpton Backs Thompson, Questions a Bloomberg Opponent
