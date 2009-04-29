The circumstances of Martha Stark’s departure from the Bloomberg administration had nothing to do with race. But two Democrats took the occasion to raise the issue of racial diversity in the administration.
City Councilwoman Helen Foster of the Bronx, who, like Stark, is African-American, said, “I think it’s clear there is a lack of diversity in his administration, and if you just walk into City Hall and look on his side of the hall, outside of his security, you’re pressed to find a person of color. So, that part of it is very simple. There is a lack of diversity.”
City Councilwoman Letitia James said that Stark was “an exemplary public servant, highly knowledgeable and a great caretaker of the city’s finances.
Two Councilwomen Say Stark’s Departure Shows a Lack of Diversity
The circumstances of Martha Stark’s departure from the Bloomberg administration had nothing to do with race. But two Democrats took the occasion to raise the issue of racial diversity in the administration.