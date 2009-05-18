The Bronx Democratic County organization waded into two of the city’s most contested primary races this weekend, announcing their backing of Melinda Katz for comptroller and Bill de Blasio for public advocate. They also announced they’re endorsing Bill Thompson for mayor.
For the Bronx Democratic county leader, Carl Heastie, this is his first foray into the 2009 races. On Facebook, Heastie has been fending off some criticism of the endorsements—the comments are coming, somewhat randomly, from an aide to a Council candidate running in Queens, Robert Giuffre.
Giuffre wrote on Heastie’s Facebook page, “There was never an official candidate forum (that i know of, at least), or an official vote among elected officials and district leaders (again, that I knew of at least).
Bronx Democrats Endorse Katz, de Blasio and Thompson, Defend the Choice on Facebook
