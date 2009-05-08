ALBANY—As battle lines get drawn in the debate over mayoral control of public schools, Assemblyman Rory Lancman is advancing a bill that would treat the city’s Department of Education like a city agency.
As it currently exists, Lancman said, the department is “very similar to a public authority,” and his bill would require the oversight mandated under the city charter for things like procurement contracts. While the bill’s memo states explicitly that “this law does not address the fundamental tenets of mayoral control; rather, it is intended to fill a gap in existing law by clarifying oversight of the Department of Education,” Lancman said it’s a different side of the same coin.
Lancman Predicts More Rough Going for Bloomberg’s Schools Agenda
