Morning Read, Upstate: Paterson Gets Ethical

Sonia Sotomayor will be Barack Obama’s nominee to replace David Souter on the Supreme Court.
David Paterson will propose a beefed-up ethics commission today, with oversight over the legislature, executive branch, and elections.
Tom DiNapoli severed ties between the state pension fund and some players named in a pay-to-play indictment.
Jay Gallagher thinks Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to reduce local governments is the low-hanging fruit on the state’s problem tree.
How a company decides to leave New York.
New York’s congressional delegation is still divided over Kirsten Gillibrand.
The Post looks at how the UFT’s charter school is doing.
Assemblyman David Gantt is still sitting on a bill that would ban text messaging while driving.
An Albany City Court judge is bidding for a seat on a higher court.
Gas drilling on the Southern Tier is causing some tighter regulations.
Buffalonians listen to Hardline without Kevin Hardwick.
And below, a video of Kirsten Gillibrand talking about improved health care for veterans: