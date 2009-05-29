Pennacchio releases Inglesino work product

State Sen. Joseph Pennacchio (R-Montville) has provided PolitickerNJ.com with some detailed work product completed by his $3,000-a-year part-time legislative aide, John Inglesino. According to correspondence and e-mails, Inglesino has helped Pennacchio with legislation involving the Council on Affordable Housing, legal questions concerning illegal alien inmates in the state's correctional facilities, the Transparency in Government Act, anti-discrimination and harassment policy, and the State Investment Council's purchase of Lehman Brothers stock.

An aide to Pennacchio says that Inglesino reviewed more than 500 pages of OPRA documents regarding Lehman Brothers and has had numerous meetings with the Morris County Senator to discuss legislation.

Earlier today, State Sen. Joseph Vitale (D-Woodbridge) called on Pennacchio to release Inglesino's work product.

It appears that Pennacchio has received value for Inglesino's services. The issue that created an Associated Press story yesterday has less to do with Pennacchio than it does his role as an advisor to gubernatorial candidate Christopher Christie, who wants to take away pensions and health benefits for part-time posts.

View Inglesino's work product: Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV and Part V