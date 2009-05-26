ALBANY—It looks like it will indeed be a rough road for David Paterson’s proposal for a new ethics panel.
Senate Majority Leader Malcolm Smith put out a statement inviting Paterson or his surrogates to present the plan at one of three upcoming public hearings.
“We welcome the Governor’s submission of ethics reform legislation and look forward to a presentation from his office at one or more of the three hearings the Senate Ethics Committee has scheduled for the coming weeks to discuss these issues,” Smith’s statement says.
It goes on to say freshman State Senator Daniel Squadron “has been working for several months” on ethics reform legislation, which will be posted for comment on the conference’s nifty new web site before it is heard by the Senate Ethics Commission.
Smith: Let Paterson Bring His Ethics Proposal to My Committee Hearings
