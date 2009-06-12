Get Your Summer Movies!

Going on a romantic date tonight? You might want to check where your Valentine's from

Could this be the movie that finally gives the much-disliked Katherine Heigl what’s she’s been looking for, i.e., total Julia Roberts–like movie stardom? Judging from the trailer, you gotta figure you know absolutely everything about what’s going to happen in this movie: Ms. Heigl plays an uptight morning show producer who somehow gets involved in having her totally opposite-type chauvinistic correspondent (Gerard Butler; we can only hope he can move past PS I Love You) coaching her on her love life. Here’s our guess: They end up falling in love themselves! That said, this comes out in the dead of summer, when a little formulaic rom-com and air-conditioning is never a bad thing. Also, we have not figured out this film's wink to the absolutely best romantic comedy ever, The Awful Truth. Will someone please explain it to us? (July 24, Sony Pictures)