ALBANY—Assemblyman Joe Morelle is trying to bring focus back to one of the issues David Paterson proposed during budget time, but which never made it into the final spending plan: allowing supermarkets to sell wine.
Morelle supports the measure, as do many wineries, on the grounds it will increase sales, but liquor stores are opposed. Today Morelle announced he is introducing a compromise measure that will allow liquor stores to sell some food items, as well as other paraphernalia, and to open multiple locations. It’s basically a bone to liquor-store owners in exchange for some movement on the wine issue.
“I truly see this as a win-win for everyone,” Morelle said in a press release.
To Revive Wine in Supermarkets, Morelle Proposes a Compromise
