No need to channel surf! Here’s a list of notables on late night tonight. We’ll post each weekday, for your convenience!
The Late Show with David Letterman (CBS, 11:30 p.m.): Kid Scientists, Teri Hatcher, musical guest Rick Ross with Magazeen.
The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien (NBC, 11:35 p.m.): Kobe Bryant, William Shatner, musical guest Incubus (repeat).
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC, 12:05 a.m.): Josh Duhamel, Tracy Hutson (repeat).
Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (NBC, 12:35 a.m.): Whoopi Goldbetrg, Stephen Baldwin, musical guest Keane (repeat).
The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson (CBS, 12:35 a.m.): Matthew McConaughey, Cokie Roberts.
Last Call with Carson Daly (NBC, 1:35 a.m.): Musical guest Nasa (repeat).
Chelsea Lately (E!, 11 p.m.): Derek Fisher, comedians Sarah Colonna and Randy and Jason Sklar.