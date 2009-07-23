In May, Cammarano joked about being indicted

While meeting with a cooperating witness who was posing as a high rise developer, Hoboken Mayor Peter Cammarano, who was then a councilman engaged in a tight runoff election for mayor, made what turned out to be a prescient statemtt.

“[r]ight now, the Italians, the Hispanics, the seniors are locked down. Nothing can change that now. . . . I could be, uh, indicted, and I’m still gonna win 85 to 95 percent of those populations,” he said at one of several meetings at the city’s Malbu Diner, according to the federal complaint.

Cammarano is charged with accepting $25,000 in bribes in exchange for expediting zoning changes and pushing through approval of building plans.

The complaint alleges that Cammarano accepted $10,000 in bribes as recently as last Thursday to help pay campaign debts.