Because of continued State Senate dithering, Michael Bloomberg is imposing a hiring freeze.
That includes a class of 250 police recruits who were slated to start at the academy tomorrow.
An idea was floated, and shot down by Andrew Cuomo, to have David Paterson pick a lieutenant governor as a step toward ending the stalemate.
It prompts the question of who is next in the line of succession, which led the Times to conclude New York has “no constitutional contingency plan” for the current situation.
A Republican state senator called it “preposterous.”
The News wants courts to weigh in on the idea, saying it’s
Morning Read, Upstate: A New Senate Plan Rejected, a New Senate Lawsuit Filed
