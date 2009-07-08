PBS Eschews MJ Circus, Will Provide Live Coverage of Sotomayor Confirmation Hearings

Unlike, say, NY1, PBS did the seemingly sensible thing yesterday and chose not to provide live coverage of the Michael Jackson memorial, which was, after all, already being carried by all the major broadcast networks, the cable news channels, various Web sites, etc.

But next week PBS will be providing live coverage of an event much more in its wheelhouse than the Hollywood spectacle over the death of a fading pop star—namely, the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Nominee Judge Sonia Sotomayor.

The hearings are expected to start around 10 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

PBS’s senior correspondent Judy Woodruff will anchor the “gavel-to-gavel” drama from the hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building. Marcia Coyle of The National Law Journal will be on hand to provide the color commentary.