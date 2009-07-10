Ravitch Case Will Wait Until Next Week

The decision on whether David Paterson’s appointment of Richard Ravitch as lieutenant governor is legal has been pushed back, as a judge in Mineola adjourned the case until next Wednesday. In the meanwhile, according to Republican attorney John Ciampoli, the temporary restraining order signed by Judge Ute Lally is not in effect. Liz has details from the scene here.

Marissa Shorenstein, a spokeswoman for David Paterson, sent over this statement:

“As the Governor made clear in his address on Wednesday, the people of New York deserve to have questions about the line of succession settled expeditiously. It is shocking that the same legal team that brought this action to a court in Nassau County in the middle of the night would now claim they did not have time to prepare their case.